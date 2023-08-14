The Third Section of the Provincial Court has sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison -and a minimum of one year and ten months- eight people who admitted having trafficked drugs from two houses in the Ordenación de Bahía urbanization, in Port of Mazarron. The defendants, with the retired Manuel L. and his son, ‘El Paletas’, at the head, acknowledged the facts and managed to get the court to suspend their sentence on the condition that they do not commit crimes again in the next five years .

The eight defendants, defended, among other lawyers, by Jorge Novella and Pablo Ruiz Palacios, dedicated themselves, at least until August 2021, to the sale of cocaine, cannabis and hashish from two homes in the aforementioned Mazarrón enclave, as they acknowledged before the court. The surveillance that the National Police carried out in the middle of that year around one of the gang’s homes revealed the constant movement of drug addicts in the area. In addition, according to the sentence, to which LA VERDAD has had access, “a large number of vehicles were passing through the area whose occupants entered and left the home as soon as possible.”

bike delivery



Two or three members of the group always remained in the house to identify the clients and open the door for them, while also carrying out surveillance tasks. One of the convicts also carried out delivery work, taking the drug to his home on a bicycle.

The business that this group was hiding was uncovered on August 12, 2021 when National Police investigators searched two houses where they sold the drug and hid the money they obtained. In the course of these searches, one of the defendants, Nabil J., deposited the cocaine that the group had prepared for sale in a metal container, then sprayed the contents with white spirit and set it on fire with the help of a lighter. . One of the ‘anti-drug’ dogs that accompany the agents marked the remains of that fire and a test confirmed that it was cocaine.