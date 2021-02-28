With almost 22 years over, the series of Naruto is not exempt from having adaptations with real actors or live-action. However, not in the form of a television series or movies, but as stagings.

These are very popular in Japan, and before the coronavirus they were carried out on a regular basis. That through professional theater actors. However, the same fans of the series from time to time make similar efforts.

Re: Anime now works on Naruto series

That is the case that we share with you now. In this case it is a job on the part of Re: Anime, a studio that has entertained us before with its interpretations of well-known manga and anime franchises, as well as Western productions.

Those are the cases of Hunter x Hunter, Avatar The Last Airbender, One-Punch Man And till Tokyo ghoul. Some of them better than others, but they put all the desire in the world on them.

The video accompanying this note is a preview of a new series called Naruto Climbing Sliver. Characters such as Assume Y Shikamaru against Hidan Y Kakuzu.

As can be seen, the characterization of each of them is close to what has been seen in the manga and anime. The location where the battle takes place is very reminiscent of the scene where the young man Uzumaki and his friends live their greatest adventures.

A live-action movie has been ‘frozen’ for years

Perhaps the least well seen are the special effects. We have seen other works by Re: Anime that are best achieved. But perhaps when the series of shorts is complete some of these details will be polished.

Will we ever see an effort with actors from Hollywood? Although there are plans in this regard, these have never materialized. In 2015 it was announced that Lionsgate got the rights to make a movie with Avi Arad.

The latter on the production side. In 2016, it was revealed that he was asked to help himself. Masashi Kishimoto, creator of Naruto, to continue with the project. And what happened?

It seems that it is frozen. It has been almost seven years, and there is no new information about it. In the meantime, we do not doubt that some will give the work they are doing a chance. Re: Anime. We will have to keep an eye on more information.

