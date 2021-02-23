The original Xbox is a very popular console for those gamers who could get hold of one. Although this first Xbox did not enjoy a large number of exclusives, Microsoft’s machine games were high-quality parts that today have successful sequels such as Halo, Forza Motorsport or Fable. Despite the fact that time passes and the technology of the video game industry has advanced by leaps and bounds to offer the best possible experience, there are still many nostalgic people who long for times gone by.
A cult game from the original Xbox to relaunch next month
Thanks to a photo shared via Reddit by the user u / marszciano we have seen that nostalgia and progress can go hand in hand. This gamer has ‘tuned’ his Xbox Series X in order to recreate the aesthetics of the original Xbox. In the image you can see how the logo and the decoration is very similar to the first Microsoft table console, although it is evident that aspects such as size or ventilation prevent it from being a 100% faithful adaptation.
They adapt an Xbox Series X to look like the original Xbox
A few weeks ago, the possibility of recovering the first Xbox in our living room became stronger than ever. In a tweet, Seamus Blackley – creator and designer of the original Xbox – shared an image of the original design of the first Xbox, asking fans if they would be interested in the Xbox Classic Mini being released where only first-generation games can be played.
