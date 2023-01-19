Madrid. To the ship Dragon Endurance, docked at the International Space Station, a fifth seat was adapted for it, as a lifeboat in a hypothetical evacuation of the orbital complex.

This is the seat that NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has assigned on the ship Soyuz MS-22, also docked at the station and for which an uncrewed return to Earth has been planned after registering a meteoroid impact in December that reduced its degree of thermal protection.

The removal of the seat liner began on Tuesday, and installation and configuration continued yesterday, the US space agency reported on the mission blog.

The change allows to increase the protection of the crew by reducing the thermal load inside the Soyuz MS-22 for cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dimitri Petelin in the event of an emergency return to Earth.

Once the Soyuz MS-23 If the replacement ship arrives at the space station on February 22, Rubio’s seat coverings will be transferred to the new spacecraft and Prokopyev’s and Petelin’s seat coverings will be transferred from the MS-22 to MS-23 before his return on the Soyuz.