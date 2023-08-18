A fire originated in a waste management plant located in Valle de Escobreras, Cartagena, mobilized firefighters since early morning, who went to the scene after several calls alerted the Emergency Coordination Center around 4:20 a.m. hours this Friday.

Those who raised the alarm, including personnel from the affected company itself, warned that the fire had originated in the waste management plant, which was located very close to other industrial facilities, as well as a forest area.

Firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council as well as the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia traveled to the place. Agents from the local police of the port city and the Civil Guard, an environmental agent and a forestry brigade, health workers from 061 and Civil Protection volunteers also attended.

Likewise, the Municipal Emergency Plan was activated in pre-emergency, as well as the External Emergency Plan of the Chemical Sector of the Valle de Escombreras (Planquies) at level 0.

The municipal outpost, from where the intervention of the media deployed at the scene of the fire is directed, was installed at the very door of the affected company.

In addition, the Emergency Coordination Center reported that there is no record of injured people.