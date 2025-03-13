With mobile phones, being a more important device in our lives, because new actions, procedures and uses are continually arise to do with them, the amount of valuable information that they house does not stop growing and therefore are the main objective of the vast majority of cyber attacks.

The thing is that with constant technological development we not only benefit users, but that cybercounts also take advantage of these novelties, and where appropriate they use them to perfect and make their most sophisticated and undetectable attacks.

In this case, the alarm has jumped with a variety of virus known as Keylogger, and as its name indicates, it is a type of software or hardware designed for record each key pulsation made on a device. This captured information, which can include from passwords and bank data to private conversations and emails, It is then sent to the attackerwho can use it for a variety of malicious purposes.

Download a Keylogger virus is something as simple as Click on a website, open an email or even watch a video on social networksand its effectiveness is that once installed it can detect what you are writing on the keyboard And easily send your personal data, the number of your credit card or account on the bank, and passwords to access all this to a cybercrime.

Apparently this threat is worldwide affecting users of both iPhone and Android, and due to The speed with which the attackers act once they get the data they want, it makes recovering the money is very complicated. TOFortunately, there are measures that can be taken to protect against this type of threat.

How to protect from Keylogger

Install antivirus and antimalware software : A good security software can detect and eliminate Keyloggers. It is important to keep it updated and perform periodic analysis.

Enable two factors authentication.

Maintain the operating system and updated apps.

Be aware of the websites you visit, and especially Avoid suspicious or unreliable websites.