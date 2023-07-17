Monday, July 17, 2023, 12:25 p.m.



| Updated 12:30 p.m.

The General Directorate of Public Health and Addictions reports that the Preventive Action Plan for the Effects of Heat on Health was activated at high risk level 3, because during this Monday and the next few days maximum temperatures are expected to be exceeded considered threshold. In fact, the Region of Murción is once again on yellow notice between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. According to the Aemet, the most affected areas will be the Altiplano, the Northwest, the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas, where the thermometers will touch the maximum 40 degrees. Murcia and Cartagena are out of notice, but the capital will have a maximum of 37 degrees. Looking ahead to Tuesday’s session, a fairly similar forecast is expected.

Informative poster about high temperatures.



112







This situation involves, among other actions, intensifying information to the population about possible risks and protection measures, especially for vulnerable groups (elderly, young children, pregnant women, chronically ill). For this, it is recommended to drink water and liquids frequently; avoid caffeinated, alcoholic or highly sugary drinks, as they promote dehydration; reduce physical activity and avoid outdoor sports; and wear light, loose clothing that allows perspiration.

Likewise, 112 remember to keep medicines in a cool place to prevent heat from altering their composition and effects; prepare light meals that help replace the salts lost through sweat; and not stay inside a parked and closed vehicle. On the other hand, in the case of suffering any symptoms related to high temperatures for more than an hour, it is recommended to consult a health professional.