Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 1:29 p.m.



The poor air quality in the city of Murcia, which has been reporting negative data for several days, has forced the Murcia City Council to activate level 2 of the air quality protocol. This level is activated when the meters register 50 µg/m³ daily natural average of PM10 particles, for 5 consecutive consecutive days or when there is a peak of 100 µg/m³ daily natural average on one day.

The City Council recommended citizens use public transportation, which is free until January 7.

As the situation progresses, some of the measures that are included in the protocol include regulating road traffic, saving energy at home and at work, and limiting certain products such as organic solvents and cleaning products that contain precursors of carbon dioxide. ozone.

Furthermore, if the situation persists, the City Council can restrict works that generate pollutants in the city; as well as the suspension of demolitions, except those of urgent need. In addition, paving operations and the use of blowers for street cleaning tasks would be prohibited.

In collaboration with the Local Police, a ban on parking in the ORA area could be agreed upon.