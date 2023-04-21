Baja California.- The Attorney General of the State of Baja Californiaactivated the Amber Alert to request the collaboration of citizens and the media to locate Yoselin Morales Zaragoza 16 years old.

According to the specialized unit for the Investigation and Prosecution of Crimes of Forced Disappearance of Persons and Disappearance Committed by Individuals, Yoselin Morales Zaragoza was last seen on the night of April 17, when she left her home in the Nezahualcóyotl ejido, without her parents’ authorization.

Yoselin She was described as being 1.50 meters tall, with a slim complexion, fair complexion, semi-wavy brown hair, medium forehead, short eyebrows, medium-sized light brown eyes, straight nose, medium-sized mouth, medium-sized lips.

As a particular sign it has tattoos on the right arm, a heart and the letters MZ.