A mother supports children. Dolphin parents are empathetic but motivating. © IMAGO/Anastasiya Amraeva

Do you have dolphin parents in your circle of relatives or acquaintances? They differ from helicopter parents or tiger parents.

Munich – Raising children could not be more different. Whether cultural or historical, the circumstances constantly adapt to temporal or scientific progress. They have a negative reputation, so to speak helicopter parentswho are always buzzing around their child and keeping an eye on their behavior – where the technical term comes from. But this is just one of many educational methods. There are also dolphin parents.

Just recently, tz.de also reported on curling parents or Tiger Parents. Curling parents are a step more extreme than helicopter parents, they go one step further. The tiger parents represent a completely different design. They are authoritarian, want to put pressure on the children, encourage them to perform at their best and see free time as a waste of time.

Dolphin parents: method became public later than that of the tiger parents

Tiger parents were first hotly debated in 2011 when Yale professor Amy Chua outlined this blueprint for parenting in her book, Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother. Two years later, in 2013, a weakened approach became public: the so-called dolphin parents. Published by Doctor Shimi K. Kang.

Unlike Tiger parents, Dolphin parents trust their children, trying to balance authority and compassion. Creativity, collaboration and critical thinking are key building blocks of the Deflin Parents’ method, states in the book The Dolphin Parent – A Guide to Raising Healthy, and Self-Motivated Kids. While tiger parents trim and train their offspring to perfection, dolphin parents encourage their children to act with self-motivation. The ability to adapt to the complex world is a key to being successful.

Dolphin parents are empathetic but set boundaries

Unlike tiger parents, dolphin parents don’t just make rules, they explain why they exist. Dolphin parents are more empathetic, but still set boundaries, talk about feelings and thoughts, are not dissatisfied with a grade of “2”, but talk about possible improvements and problems. Leisure time is also less restricted than that of the Tiger children.

There are far more approaches than those described above. Whether lawnmower, helicopter, curling or dolphin parents – this is just a small excerpt of the educational methods. (another)