Madrid. Scientists have obtained the first experimental evidence of spatial learning in any species of butterfly or moth, they publish in the journal Nature Communications.

The findings also suggest that butterflies Heliconius they can learn spatial information on a large scale, consistent with the apparent importance of long-range foraging within a home area of ​​a few hundred square meters.

Spatial learning is known in insects, but much of the research has focused on ant and bee species that live socially in a communal nest. This study provides the first direct evidence on the subject in butterflies and moths, and suggests that complex abilities, such as the use of such information, may be more common in insects than previously thought.

Stephen Montgomery, from the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Bristol, UK, one of the lead authors, explained that “the Heliconius have evolved a novel foraging behavior among butterflies: pollen.”

Apparently the Heliconius Wild birds learn the location of reliable sources of pollen and establish long-term “scan lines”.

“These are learned search routes along which food sources are repeatedly returned over consecutive days, an efficient strategy similar to the behavior of some orchid bees and bumblebees,” he added.

important behaviors

However, the spatial learning capacity of Heliconius nor any other butterfly. “The team ran tests on these butterflies at three scales that represented ecologically relevant behaviors.”

First, they tested the ability of the Heliconius to learn the location of a food reward in a grid of 16 artificial flowers, representing foraging within a single resource patch.

Second, they increased the spatial scale and tested whether they could learn to associate food with the left or right side of a two-armed maze, which represented multiple plants at a single location.

They then increased the distances and, using large open-air cages at the Metatron in southern France, tested whether they could learn the location of food in a 60-meter-wide T-maze, representing foraging. between locations and approximated the scales at which birds forage. Heliconius wild.

The team now plans to test whether the Heliconius they are more adept at spatial learning than closely related species that do not feed on pollen. This would help reveal how the evolution of enhanced cognitive abilities may be determined by an animal’s ecology.

In addition, the research group intends to discover the mechanisms by which the Heliconius. Visual cues such as panoramic views are thought to be important to them, but they may also depend on other cues such as the Sun or geomagnetic compass.

“Almost a century has passed since the first anecdotal account of the spatial capabilities of these butterflies was published. Now we can provide real evidence of his fascinating learning. And this is just the beginning,” said Priscila Moura, co-lead author of the study, who works at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte, United States.

“We are delighted to present the first direct proof of spatial learning in a butterfly. In line with its wild foraging behaviour, our findings also suggest that it is more efficient over greater distances,” adds Fletcher Young, co-lead author at the University of Bristol.

Likewise, Marcio Cardoso, co-supervisor, from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, expresses his satisfaction at “discovering that these amazing insects can memorize the spatial location of food sources. We are beginning to get a glimpse of the type of information they collect about their environment.

“It is fascinating to learn about the complex behaviors that even familiar animals like butterflies express as part of their natural ecology. These species extract and process diverse information from their environment and use it to perform complex tasks, all with brains that are a couple of millimeters wide,” Montgomery said.