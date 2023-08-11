Madrid. Physicists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have made the first observation in an exotic material of a particle called a demon, which was theorized 67 years ago.

In 1956, theoretical physicist David Pines predicted that electrons in a solid can do strange things. While they normally have a mass and an electrical charge, he said they can combine to form a massless, neutral composite particle that doesn’t interact with light.

He called this particle demon. Since then, it has been speculated that it has an important role in the behavior of a wide variety of metals. Unfortunately, the very properties that make it interesting have allowed it to elude detection since its prediction.

Now, a team of researchers led by Peter Abbamonte, a professor of physics at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, has found the Pines demon 67 years after it was first theorized. As the researchers report in the journal Nature, used a non-standard experimental technique that directly excites the electronic modes of a material, allowing them to see the particle signature in the metallic strontium ruthenate.

“Demons have been theoretically conjectured for a long time, but never studied by experimenters,” Abbamonte said in a statement. “Actually, we weren’t looking for it, but it turned out we were doing exactly the right thing, and we found it.”

One of the most important discoveries in condensed matter physics is that electrons lose their individuality in solids. Electrical interactions cause electrons to combine to form collective units. With enough energy, the electrons can even form composite particles called plasmons with a new charge and mass determined by underlying electrical interactions. However, the mass is usually so great that they cannot be formed with the energies available at room temperature.

Pines found an exception. If a solid has electrons in more than one energy band, like many metals, he argued that their respective plasmons can combine in an out-of-phase pattern to form a new massless and neutral one: a demon. Since it is massless, it can form at any energy, so it is possible for it to exist at all temperatures. This has led to speculation that they have important effects on the behavior of multiband metals.

The demons’ neutrality means that they do not leave a signature in standard condensed matter experiments. “The vast majority of them are done with light and measure optical properties, but being electrically neutral means that the demons don’t interact with light,” Abbamonte clarified. “Completely different tests were needed.”