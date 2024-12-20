The milestone demonstrates that future quantum telecommunications networks do not need new infrastructure, the cost of which would be prohibitive, but can take advantage of existing one.
Under the direction of Jordan Thomas, from the North American University of Northwestern, an international team of researchers has achieved, for the first time, quantum teleportation through 30 km of fiber optic cable that already carried high-power conventional telecommunications signals. …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#achieve #quantum #teleportation #fiber #optic #cable #supported #conventional #communications
Leave a Reply