San Juan, Puerto Rico.- A total of 192 men dyed their hair blonde in eight hours in Puerto Rico in support of the island’s baseball team, in a massive event that achieved a Guinness Record on Friday, March 10.

The certified stylists of the NUC University School of Beauty were in charge of dyeing an average of 20 men per hour blonde, thus surpassing the record of 160 set in Argentina.

The event was organized by the insurer Universal GroupIn collaboration with NUC Universitywith the aim of reaching that record and honoring the ninth before their first game in the World Baseball Classic in Miami.

“Today we made history, good history, supporting our athletes is one of the things that unites us as a people,” Josely Vega Maldonado, president and CEO of Universal Group, said in a statement.

Vega Maldonado thanked all the baseball fans who attended the call and the team of NUC University and all the volunteers who “made this possible.”

For her part, Jennifer Caraballo, vice president of marketing at NUC University, expressed her happiness for the participation of her students, teachers and professional stylists.

“Being part of this new brand representing our Island fills us with pride and we wish the greatest success to our ‘Team Rubio’ players,” he said.

Photo: The objective was to honor the ninth before their first game in the World Baseball Classic in Miami.

The stylist was present at the event Jean Carlos “Jeankee” Cruz Ortizwho started the movement “Team Blonde” in 2017 by dyeing the players’ hair that color during the last edition of the World Classic.

“Welcome to our Guinness World Records family,” said Natalia Ramírez, official adjudicator, who highlighted “the passion and commitment” of the event participants.

The Puerto Rican team will play against Nicaragua in the first match of group D, also made up of the teams from Venezuela, Israel and the Dominican Republic.