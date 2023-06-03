Cape Canaveral. A European spacecraft flying around Mars made its first live transmission from the red planet on Friday, but there was signal interference at times due to rain… in Spain.

The European Space Agency broadcast the broadcast live with views courtesy of its Mars Express, launched by a Russian rocket from Kazakhstan in 2003.

It took nearly 17 minutes for each shot to reach Earth, some 300 million kilometers (nearly 200 million miles) away, and another minute to pass through the ground stations. The transmission was interrupted at times by rain on the repeat antenna in Spain.

Still, enough footage was produced to delight the European space managers who organized the hour-long live broadcast. Initial images showed about a third of Mars, which gradually grew larger over the frames before shrinking again as the spacecraft circled the planet. White clouds could be clearly seen in some of the images.

“If you were sitting on board Mars Express… this is what you would see,” said Simon Wood, mission operations engineer. “Normally, we don’t get images this way.”

The images and other data are typically stored on board the spacecraft and later transmitted to Earth, according to Wood, when the spacecraft’s antenna can be pointed correctly.

Near real-time images from this far away are “quite rare,” according to PREPA. The agency recalls live broadcasts from Apollo moonwalkers more than half a century ago and, more recently, live footage of spacecraft deliberately crashing into the moon and an asteroid.