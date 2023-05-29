Yerry Mina and Everton did their homework this weekend. The central defender, in his last game with the ‘Toffees’ shirt, managed to help his team beat Bournemouth 1-0 and save the category, after hard weeks in which relegation seemed the only option. However, although Mina should be celebrating, the news is that it is a trend in England, because in the midst of his excitement when playing he would have bitten a rival.

‘Yerry Mina bit a rival’: the trend in England

Yerry Mina (right) retires injured in the Everton vs. Chelsea.

A volley from the front of Malian Abdoulaye Doucouré shortly before game time relieved Everton, who achieved the victory they needed against Bournemouth (1-0) to tie their continuity in the Premier.

Yerry Mina’s team was the only one that depended on itself in the race for salvation.

With eight points won out of the last fifteen at stake, Everton has completed a solvent end of the season, enough to continue in the Premier and increase the seasons in a row in the highest English competition to 69. However, the ‘Toffees’ suffered against a rival with nothing at stake that did not make the task easy for Dyche’s team. It’s more, the final stage was muddy, with numerous interruptions and unnecessary rough play. Especially from minute 56, when Doucouré scored the necessary goal for the Goodison Park team.

Not in vain, around seventy minutes, Mina seemed to lose control, because in the midst of a tremendous controversy, the Colombian defender had a strong friction with the striker Dominic Ayodele Solanke-Mitchell.

And, in fact, as they conclude in England from the video of the incident, Mina would have bitten the rival.

(Also: Sebastián Montoya, disqualified in Formula 3: shock and chaos at the Monaco GP).

In the match, the play was reviewed by VAR and Mina was not sanctioned. However, the media review the scandal in which the Colombian is involved.

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE