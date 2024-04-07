During the First Presidential Debate 2024, the mutual accusations They did not let themselves wait, until they said jokinglyaccusing, with humor, Gálvez of wanting to “steal” the bags of time of the event before the technical problems that were presented from the beginning of the event.

The opposition candidate, stealing time due to the clock problems that occurred in the match.

“Even the PRIAN candidate wants to steal the time bag”said Sheinbaum and was supported with laughter by Máynez.

“They gave him 5 (seconds)” said the presidential candidate of Movimiento Ciudadano to which Gálvez responded by pointing out that the electoral authorities were present.

Máynez pointed out problems with the clock

“The clock didn't work,” accused the Citizen Movement (MC) candidate, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, after failing to specify his initial participation in the debate.

He Orange Party candidate pointed out that he was never able to see the clock: “The clock never worked and I was never able to see how much I had left to finish,” he said.

This first meeting between the candidates takes place at the INE headquarters, in Mexico City, with the participation of Claudia Sheinbaum, from the Let's Keep Making History coalition; Xóchitl Gálvez, from Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México; and Jorge Álvarez Máynez, from Movimiento Ciudadano.

