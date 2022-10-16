Mexico City.- The “National Network of Students and Graduates of Benito Juárez García Universities for Welfare” and the group of “UBBJ’s Legal Advice” They denounced abuse of authority, lack of teachers, bullying and the lack of agreements for social service or professional practices.

In a statement, the organizations among which it was confirmed that there are students from the campuses in Mexico City, Chiapas, Guerrero, Michoacán and TabascoThey claimed to have had a virtual assembly at the beginning of October and as a first measure they published a petition statement yesterday.

Just on Friday, students from the Tlalpan campus met with the coordinator of the Universities, Raquel Sosa, who demanded that they not protest and not be idle.

Among the 11 points of the statement they ask for sufficient and trained personnel, restructuring of study plans with the support of public universities and specialistsfocus on the professional quality of students “and not just public works”, respect for student organization and protocols from a gender perspective.

also pose collaboration agreements with private initiativepublic and social for labor inclusion, agreements to carry out social service and professional practices, and that all the campuses be built.

Another of the requests is the delivery of degrees, since the first graduates of the UBBJ – who began studies at the universities founded in 2016 by Morena and incorporated into the new network of 145 schools created by the current Administration – have had to wait up to three years.

Although the students have asked not to open more schools, but to finish the 145 that already exist in the national network, Sosa told them on Friday that another 55 will open in three months.

