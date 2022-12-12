twitch is the popular platform through which content creators generate income through different dynamics. However, lately the regulations of the platform seem unreliable accreditation, due to this, problems have arisen for which users do not feel comfortable and demand changes. On this occasion, the Twitch charity tool is put under special criticism.

Connecting LGBTQ+ gamers is a core part of Gayming Magazine, and we’re thrilled to be supported by a company that shares that value. We’re proud to reveal @Twitch as our Official Broadcast Partner for the Gayming Awards 2023! pic.twitter.com/gt05wkMplX — Gayming Magazine (@gaymingmag) December 8, 2022

The problem arises because some users found supposed charities that receive sustained criticism on social networks. Among which are: LGB Alliance, Autism Speaks, and Talk About Curing Autism Now.

For example, LGB Alliance is firmly repudiated because it seems that its main objective is to separate the LGBTQ+ communityand even comes to have an extremely aggressive stance with the transgender community.

Regarding the other two previously mentioned associations, they are accused of motivating discriminatory behavior towards autistic people. Since it seems that it promotes their families to see them and preserve the idea that they are a burden.

Source: Twitter

Because of this, multiple complaints have been filed on Twitch in an attempt to remove the support that has been given to these associations up to this point.

Another problem regarding this is that, it seems that the verification filters of the platform are the ones that fail, users do not explain how associations passed inspections to count as viable charitiesand that is why they started forums to demand that they be removed —they have been 12,142 votes in favour.

Nevertheless, We still have to wait for the Twitch resolutions.

We recommend: Numbers drop on Twitch and Ibai and other streamers argue their reasons

Who are the most popular streamers on Twitch?

elrubius

AuronPlay

Ibai

TheGrefg

JugansGuarnizo

Ninja

Ludwig “Ludwig” Agren

However, you have to remember that some of them also share content on other platforms.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.