Saturday, March 4, 2023, 09:56



| Updated 10:35 a.m.



The CC OO and UGT unions denounced yesterday, through a joint statement, the “irregular dismissal” of an employee of the Transparency Council of the Region of Murcia, an action for which they blame the president of this body, Juana López.

The unions consider that the dismissal is irregular because Pérez has done it “without having any enabling title and without legal protection”, which even, they point out, could “be criminal.”

The dismissed employee is a technical consultant who held a freely appointed position on the Council, whose dismissal, CC OO and UGT add, “lacks motivation, creating a defenselessness against said act that is detrimental to the interests of the affected person and of the Council itself as an institution that will be deprived of a fundamental element for its operation”.