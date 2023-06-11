Elements of the Municipal Police detained Gerardo N, administrative deputy director of the Regional Hospital 2 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS)after being accused of threatening hospital staff with a firearm.

According to some witnesses, the events occurred inside the IMSS clinic, located in the municipality of The Marquis, Queretaro.

Said information was confirmed this Friday by the municipal authorities, who detailed that the now detainee had a firearm and 113 useful cartridges confiscated; Similarly, they revealed that the official was under the influence of alcohol at the time he was arrested.

“Municipal Police of El Marqués arrested Gerardo “N”, a male who was carrying a firearm with 113 useful cartridges and who was under the influence of alcohol,” they reported.

It is worth mentioning that the State Prosecutor’s Office was already aware of the incident and will take charge of the corresponding inquiries.

IMSS response

After the events, the IMSS Querétaro announced that they are already collaborating with the State Attorney General's Office to establish responsibilities. Similarly, it reported that an internal labor investigation will be carried out to define the pertinent measures.