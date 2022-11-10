Collectives of searchers of disappeared persons accuse that the government of Mexico City erased the memorial placed in the Ahuehuete Roundabouton Paseo de la Reforma avenue, by removing photographs of the faces and search files.

Through a statement, they indicated that the government of claudia sheinbaum “once again erased the actions of Memory against the disappearance” carried out by families of disappeared persons in the space that they renamed as “The Glorieta of the Disappeared.

We recommend you read:

According to what was denounced by the groups, the photographs, names and missing files of their loved ones were removed by CDMX workers.

In the place where the memorial was installed, they found fences painted in allusion to the December holidays where before it was written in large letters what searchers named as “La Glorieta de las and los Desaparecidos”.

We recommend you read:

“On November 6 we woke up with the news that this government represented by Claudia Sheinbaum once again erased the actions of Memory against the disappearance, which we families of disappeared persons carried out on the fences of La Glorieta de las and los Desaparecidos” they reported. it’s a statement.

Due to the above, they summoned the relatives of the victims to go to the memory site next Sunday, November 13, at 10:00 a.m., to place the faces and names of their relatives again.

On June 5 of this year, the ahuehuete promised by the Government of Mexico City was installed to replace the palm that had to be removed due to a pest problem.

We recommend you read:

Why was the memorial installed?

The tree was baptized by the searching families as “The Guardian of the Disappeared”despite the fact that, initially, the capital authorities hindered the installation of this memory space.

The placement of the memorial was carried out after the federal government reported that, in Mexico, a historical figure of 100 thousand people missing and not located from 1964 to date.

Disaggregated data from the Mexican national registry indicates that nearly a quarter of the disappeared persons are women and that 20% were under 18 years of age when they disappeared.

The numbers also show that more than 97% of disappearances whose date is known occurred after December 2006, when President Felipe Calderón took office.

“However, we will return as many times as necessary to this place because it is our space. We tell claudia sheinbaum that we are not going to get tired of raising our voices,” the searcher families affirmed in a statement.