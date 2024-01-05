Pokémon Go It remains one of the most popular games for mobile users. However, this does not free the title from having errors that bother the community quite a bit. This is the case of a player who has accused Niantic, the developers, of misleading users during the most recent raid.

Raids are special events where multiple players have to collaborate to defeat a Pokémon that cannot be easily found. This time, there is a unique battle, where the reward is pocket creatures in gala suits. However, a user has shared on Reddit a series of cases where he has tried this on multiple occasions and, Despite finishing the confrontation with plenty of time, he did not receive what he wanted.

“I did 3 raids this afternoon for Hoothoot, Gengar and Bulbasaur. All of them with their respective hats on until the capture screen. Has anyone else experienced this? Super disappointed with this Niantic catfish.”

Despite having completed the raids with time to spare, this user has indicated that he did not receive any of the three special Pokémon. On Reddit, other players have shared similar stories, pointing out that Niantic has no idea how to program. What happens is that the event ends at 8:00 PM, but as we can see in the image, this player faced Hoothoot after the scheduled time. While the game showed him that it was still possible to participate, he did not get the promised reward.

At the moment it is unknown if Niantic plans to release a patch to fix this., either special raids do not appear after a certain time, or users are given their reward even if they finished after the marked time. However, the damage has already been done, and the community is not entirely happy with the developers.

Let us remember that Pokémon Go gained a high level of popularity when it hit the market in 2016. Since then, it has managed to maintain a very stable level of constant players, with multiple special events, attracting the attention of the general public. However, it was during the pandemic that this title faced its biggest obstacle.

Being a game focused on going outside, Pokémon Go had to be restructured during the years of 2020, 2021 and 2022. In this way, the number of Pokémon that appear close to a player was increased, raids could be done from a distance, and a series of substantial changes were implemented to save this title. Niantic took a situation that could have marked the death of this mobile game, and managed to give a new air of popularity to this title.

Since then, Pokémon Go has gradually returned to pre-pandemic normality, which has disappointed some people, but also captivated a new wave of players. However, these types of problems have caused part of the community to lose faith in the developers. While this is a disappointment to some, history has shown us that Niantic has managed to move forward despite any adversity.

We just have to see how Niantic will recover from this small setback. On related topics, suing the creators of Pokémon Go. Likewise, profits from this mobile game continue to decline.

Editor's Note:

Pokémon Go It is a fun game, but seasonal. I'm not someone who constantly goes out and plays Pokémon Go, but once every month or two I enjoyed going out with friends to hunt down some virtual creatures, and maybe participate in a massive event. I think this is the best way to enjoy this title without quickly getting tired of doing the same thing over and over again.

