Lima.- The César Vallejo University of Peru announced on Tuesday that it had opened an investigation following a complaint by a television program that President Pedro Castillo and his wife had plagiarized 54% of their thesis master’s degree

“Given the facts reported in the media regarding the master’s thesis of Messrs. José Pedro Castillo Terrones and Lilia Ulcida Paredes Navarro, the University Council of the César Vallejo University, in its ordinary session on May 2, 2022, agreed appoint a commission to evaluate the aforementioned research work,” the private institution said in a statement.

On Sunday, the program “Panorama” of the Panamericana channel stated that the thesis with which Pedro Castillo and his wife, both rural teachers, obtained a Master’s degree in Educationwith a major in Educational Psychology, had been analyzed with special software and it was found that it had “a plagiarism level of 54%”.

“54% of the text was copied from other authors without any mention of the source, the plagiarism is obvious and gross,” said the host of the program.

The thesis presented in 2011, of 121 pages, is entitled “Gender equity and significant learning in the area of ​​social personnel in the students of the IV cycle of the educational institution No. 10465 Puña, Tacabamba, Chota”, an area of ​​the northern region of Cajamarca where the presidential couple lived.

“The theoretical framework consists of 26 pages and all 26 were copied,” according to the program.

The Peruvian government has not commented on the denunciation of the television program.

The leftist president, 52 years old and in power for nine months, faces fierce opposition from leaders of the radical right, who have promoted two motions of “presidential vacancy” (impeachment) against him.

“Vacancy” motions have become customary in Peru and caused the fall of presidents Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (right) in 2018 and Martín Vízcarra (center) in 2020, which keeps the country mired in instability.

deny plagiarism

The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, denied this Wednesday that he and his wife plagiarized his master’s thesisafter the university involved opened an investigation after the denunciation of a television program.

“I reject the malicious accusations […] about the veracity of the master’s thesis that I did more than 10 years ago at the César Vallejo University and that, based on software, they claim that I made a copy,” the leftist president said in a statement.

This private university announced on Tuesday that it had opened an investigation after the complaint by the Sunday program “Panorama” on the Panamericana channel, which claimed that Castillo and his wife, Lilia Paredes, had plagiarized 54% of their thesis in 2011.

“The thesis document presented by the journalistic program lacks legitimacy. This complaint is political in tone and is part of a destabilizing plan,” Castillo said in a statement from the Presidency.

“I have not copied or assigned third-party authorship, as they irresponsibly pretend to make the population believe,” he insisted.