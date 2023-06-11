After Pati Chapoy broadcast an interview she did to Daniel Bisogno for the program ‘windowing‘ where he talks about the day he was tested for HIVthe host of the program was accused of ‘misinform‘ to viewers about the disease.

A couple of days ago, the entertainment journalist presented a part of the interview she did with her partner on the TV Azteca program, where she recounts the uncertainty she experienced when thought he had HIV.

In the middle of the talk, the 50-year-old presenter said that he had a test that had been positive, but after the shock of the first diagnosis, it actually came out negative, explaining that it came out ‘clean’.

Despite the fact that the subject was not mentioned again, many users on social networks expressed their anger against Chapoy, since they point out that he “promotes” myths what they believed of those who suffer from the disease.

“How disgusting how @ChapoyPati expresses himself with HIV issues, saying that the man came out clean. People living with HIV are not dirty blinds”, “Educate yourself, ma’am”, “You disgust me, Patricia”, “Ignorance on TV Azteca, how strange”, “Did it come out clean? In other words, are people with HIV dirty?” Read the comments.

However, there were those who only decided to wish Daniel Bisogno the best after his worrying state of health, and even defended Pati from the horrible comments he has received for referring to his friend’s diagnosis as ‘clean’, when it is only used in diseases such as Covid-19.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp