Cristian Ariel Paniagua, the referee attacked in Argentina, spoke after learning of the death of amateur soccer player Alexander Williams Tapón, who had knocked him out on Saturday from a kick to the head.

The referee spoke of the alleged extortion and request for money through WhatsApp audios, which the family of the deceased denounces, and considered that they were misinterpreted. In addition, he suggested that the 24-year-old found dead from a shot to the head “already came with a very heavy backpack, which led him to make that decision.”

Referee attacked by player found dead speaks

Williams Tapón, the Argentine player. Photo: Social media video screenshots

“There is an audio that is going around… But the only thing I make you understand there is that I give him that time for the boy to retract the aggression that could have caused my death.e”, explained Paniagua in dialogue with ‘El Trece’, and continued: “I wanted to arrange a sincere apology orally. At no time did I ask him for money or money, not even that amount that is crazy.”

In this sense, he maintained that there is no money that can give value to a life and that in reality a misunderstanding was generated. “I gave him time to retract because I could not locate him or have his contact until I spoke with the club delegate -La Cortada- where I told him that I wanted to speak with him face to face and so he would not make any complaints,” he said.

During these days, relatives of the amateur soccer player who was found dead on Monday around midnight near the Roca railway, They had denounced that Paniagua took advantage of the situation of the aggression to ask the young man for up to 300,000 pesos.who was also going to be arrested by the Police in the framework of the investigation.

The referee spoke who suffered the attack by Alexander Williams Stopper; after broadcasting an alleged audio where they offered extortion to the player. pic.twitter.com/0VgHomoWOv – bairesnews (@BairesNewsOK) July 19, 2023

After that, he was surprised about the death of Tapón and speculated that the decision could be due not only to these circumstances but to something earlier. “I’m shocked because I didn’t expect the boy’s reaction. Obviously he already came with a load and a very heavy backpack that led him to make that decision ”.

“I feel a deep pain, because I did not expect him to make that decisionI just wanted to raise awareness about the work of the referees in the amateur championships, I send my condolences to the families,” he added in this regard.

In addition, he detailed how the talk they both had after regaining consciousness in the hospital was like. “Everything was confused, the audio was misinterpreted and it gave him time. The boy told me that he did it when he was ‘hot’ and I replied that he could have left my children without a dad. I’m a single dad and I haven’t been able to sleep or eat for two days. 96 hours ago I was a person, 48 ago I was another, 24 ago another and today I am another.

Along the same lines, he acknowledged that he did not know that he was going to be arrested last night, but he did know “that because of the cover he could end up being arrested.”

