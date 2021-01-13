When a franchise becomes famous, someone will almost certainly find a way to complain about it. Especially in social networks, and that is the case of Kimetsu no yaiba.

Recently, the comments of a user of Twitter, @FeminiVjp. In these he criticized one of the characters in this manga and anime. Is about Nezuko kamado, the protagonist’s sister, Tanjiro.

Is Nezuko a bad example for women?

In the message he posted, which was translated by some, he claims that Nezuko it is a symbol of prejudice against women. Especially from Japan, and that its characteristics have another meaning.

For example, that bamboo in their mouth implies that they should not talk about politics. As for it being in a box, it is a sign that you should stay at home or protect it. And finally, that it cannot be exposed to the sun means that it should not stand out.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train becomes Japan’s highest grossing film

The problem is, this is just the opinion of @FeminiVjp, and also shows great ignorance about the plot of the series and its situations.

Many followers of Kimetsu no yaiba point out that the reason Nezuko wearing a bamboo stalk is to suppress your demon-turned instincts, and prevent you from harming someone.

It also prevents you from consuming human flesh and blood. As for the need to go in a box, it is to protect it from the sun.

These Kimetsu no Yaiba reasonings are wrong

That relates to the third point. Demons are weak to sunlight, and they die when exposed to it. Further, Nezuko evolves satisfactorily throughout the series, and that is something that many are aware of.

Not for nothing has manga been sold so much in the country of the Rising Sun. There was someone who gave an example as a woman in the series a Muzan, but the problem is not a female character, but male.

What happens is that you can change sex at your convenience. Others point out that it is unlikely that the creator of Kimetsu no yaiba, Koyoharu Gotōge, have created Nezuko with such ideas in mind.

Currently, it is one of the mangaka most successful in Japan. Gotōge he created his characters with complete freedom, and that is one of the keys to his success.

However, everyone can think what they want, supported or not.

Sources [1][2].



