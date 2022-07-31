Mexico City.- The first day of the brunette vote to elect national congressmen was distinguished by the haulage by the candidates, which ended up overflowing and generating chaos and violence in voting centers.

Of the 20 states where the internal contest took place yesterday, in 16 the complaints predominated, from the Morenoites themselves, of carrying, buying and coercing the vote, which caused the voting to be suspended in some districts.

In addition, there were clashes between the groups of applicants, burning and theft of stationery and destruction of electoral furniture. Local and federal legislators, mayors, and other state and municipal officials were accused of these irregularities.

Of these 20 entities, 1,630 of the 3,000 morenistas who will make up the National Congress, the highest authority of Brunette that will elect in September the Council and national leadership that will conduct the 2023 and 2024 elections, the rest will be selected today, Sunday, in 12 more states.

In Mexico City, the five Morenista Mayors also resorted to mobilizing their structures, for which they were accused of carrying their bases.

Confrontations were recorded in various venues, such as Iztacalco, and in Coyoacán the delivery of pantries by local legislators was denounced. At various points, voters were shown carrying the names of the two congressmen for whom they had to vote on a piece of paper.

In Veracruz, the Municipal Police of Minatitlán detained and took away in handcuffs the local deputy, Jessica Ramírez, a congressional candidate, after causing a disturbance in a polling place. The legislator accused the Mayor, Carmen Medel of preventing the passage of the tellers and people who did not vote in her favor.

In Oaxaca, in two voting centers, in Juchitán and Matías Romero, the election day was suspended because the Morenoites burned or destroyed the stationery.

The same thing happened in Amozoc, Puebla, in protest against Mayor Mario de la Rosa’s hauling in support of his daughter Zuri de la Rosa; in Tehuacán, the leadership stated that it lost 10 percent of the stationery after a group destroyed it.

In Michoacán, a Tacámbaro police officer was denounced for allegedly stuffing ballot boxes in favor of councilor Karen Monserrat Gaona, and in Zitácuaro videos of trucks with the DIF logo operating in favor of the brother of the Secretary of Government were broadcast.

In Colima and Zacatecas, a local senator and deputy, respectively, accused mayors and officials of using the National Servers to coerce the vote and go vote for their relatives.

In Tijuana, Baja California, Filiberto Pozos and María de Jesús Sánchez were accused of offering up to 1,500 pesos to vote for that duo.

The national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, affirmed that the elections will be annulled in the districts where the leadership “verifies” that there were irregularities, and assured that the carry is only illegal when the vote is conditioned.