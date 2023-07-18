One of the directors behind Uncharted 2 had something to say about the movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 and as it seems to have copied Unchartedthe hit game of PlayStation. mission impossible 7led by Tom Cruise, is playing in theaters and has garnered near universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

The film presents another adventure around the world, built on the basis of some impressive scenes in which Ethan Hunt, played by Cruise, moves with skill.

At the heart of this adventure is a motorcycle cliff jump (which Cruise actually did) and a harrowing climb on a suspended train car that may look familiar to fans of the series. Uncharted of Naughty Dog. Bruce Straley, Game Director Uncharted 2: Among Thievesdrew attention to the fact that mission impossible 7 copied the famous hanging train car sequence from the game Playstation 3 released in 2009.

Straley resorted to Twitterposting some images that compared Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, hanging from the train carriage seen in the movie with Nathan Drake of Uncharted doing the same. The co-director of Uncharted he accompanied the images with the caption “the sincerest form of flattery”, with an assumed wink and gesture. This plays on the saying “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” since the former employee of Naughty Dog highlighted how similar the film’s sequence was to the one in the game. It is not the first time that these two franchises have been intertwined. Director of Mission Impossible 5, 6 and 7Christopher McQuarrie, previously mentioned that games of Uncharted were an inspiration for modern movies of Mission Impossible.

while promoting Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation in 2015, the director mentioned that Uncharted 3 he was a primary influence for the airplane scene in which Tom Cruise dangles from the outside of a jet that opens the film.

The co-director of Uncharted 3Justin Richmond, responded positively to this mention, tweeting simply “you’ve done my month” in response to McQuarrie’s acknowledgment.

Franchise fans Uncharted will find this exchange quite amusing with Mission Impossiblesince the treasure hunt quadrilogy developed by Naughty Dog is proud to draw influence from some of the biggest names in big screen entertainment.

So to see the tables turn now and have a beloved movie franchise like Mission Impossible take some references from the world of Nathan Drake it’s quite funny.

Although it is unknown if Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie actually took this train scene. Dead Reckoning Part 1 of Uncharted 2It’s hard to deny the similarities between the two.

Why not be inspired by such a sequence? The piece of the train Uncharted 2 became an icon after the game’s release in 2009. So, the team at mission impossible 7 he could have done worse in terms of inspiration when developing his new film.

And with the possibility of a movie Uncharted 2 starring Tom Holland on the way, it would be interesting to see if that movie recasts this train sequence on the big screen, as Sony Pictures could bring the story of Among Thieves for viewers around the world.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is in theaters right now, and Uncharted 2 can be played through the collection Uncharted: Nathan Drake in Playstation 4 and playstation 5.

Via: The Direct

Editor’s note: I guess as long as there are no legal issues everything is fine.