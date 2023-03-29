They accuse medical negligence in the death of a two-month-old baby named Jacob Nazareth after being treated in hospitals of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

The baby’s mother, Jazmín, declared for AM that in the IMSS there were no specialists in pediatric cardiology and anesthesia in Celaya.

Besides, the baby’s body was delivered with burns due to mismanagement of the incubator where Jacob was.

The little one was born with complications such as imperforate anus, heart disease and Down syndrome, for which reason, due to the lack of specialists, he needed to be transferred to a hospital in León.

However, the transfer was postponed which caused an infection in the stomach, once in León the little one underwent six operations.

A few days after Jacob was transferred, he developed sepsis and required hemodialysis, but there was neither the personnel nor the necessary equipment to carry out this procedure.or to children weighing less than 10 kilograms.

Given this, Jazmín, by her own means, obtained the services and equipment of a doctor who performed hemodialysis on her but again suffered an infection.

After this long journey, Jacob died and the body was delivered with burns on the body.

For his part, The IMSS indicated that the child received the necessary care and the staff acted according to the protocols.

