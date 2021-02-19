The organization Will Justice issued a statement from rejection to the decision of the ANSeS to order the retirement of those judges and prosecutors who began their retirement procedures, communicated this week. The text bears the signatures of Raúl Aguirre Saravia and María Eugenia Talerico, president and vice president of the entity.

“A new attempt to colonize the Judiciary”, is entitled the claim of Will Justice, which describes the position of the group against the resolution of the pension entity. In it he mentions Fernanda Raverta as “the camper leader who leads the ANSeS” and talks about a request for them to retire “compulsively within the next 30 days.”

“Although it is a common practice that occurs frequently in the field of the Judiciary and could objectively be analyzed and regulated, the truth is that, given the recent criticisms made by Kirchnerism to the actions of Justice, It can only be interpreted as an act of pressure to achieve more than 200 vacancies and fill them with judges ideologically related to this Government“, they assure in the communiqué.

And they detail: “Last December, it will be Justice denounced, through a detailed report before various international organizations, the Government’s plan, aimed at co-opting the Judicial Power and its control units, in order to achieve impunity in different cases against current and former officials, all of them related to the ruling alliance. “

As part of the impunity plan underway, they point out, progress was made on a “justice reform” with several bills that attempt to create positions to appoint related judges; the judges who advanced in the cases in which the Kirchners were investigated were denounced; An attempt was made to arbitrarily remove the attorney general of the Nation Dr. Eduardo Casal and limit the independence and autonomy of the prosecutors who must intervene in corruption cases. “

“Considering that all the aforementioned actions are delayed and still with uncertain results, a resolution is issued by the ANSeS in pursuit of obtaining vacancies in the courts and tribunals that are currently investigating corruption cases,” he added.

From Sera Justicia, they maintained, “we urge the magistrates and independent officials to resist this new onslaught from the Executive Power.”