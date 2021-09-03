COLPISA Friday, 3 September 2021, 07:21

Suspicions about the emeritus king and his estate are on the rise. Don Juan Carlos could have received “commissions and other benefits of a similar nature by virtue of his intermediation in international business affairs.” These would be the conclusions that the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office would have reached, according to ‘El Mundo’. According to this newspaper, investigators from the Public Ministry have found evidence of acts of concealment, transformation, transmission, conversion or possession of funds.

When Juan Carlos I left Spain in August 2020 due to the appearance of information that attributed him an undeclared fortune and of uncertain origin, the emeritus king fulfilled the curse of the Bourbons: savoring the bitterness of forced expatriation. What was going to be a temporary stay in Abu Dhabi until the storm subsided has been lengthening and, with it, returning increasingly difficult. Although the departure of Juan Carlos I put distances between him and the Crown, it did not prevent new information about his finances.

The two tax regularizations presented in his name -one, to satisfy the taxes for the use of opaque cards that reached 678,000 euros, and another, for 4.4 million, corresponding to undeclared payments in kind-, far from calming things down , have revealed a non-exemplary behavior that has only increased the political and media pressure on his son Felipe VI, in the crosshairs of United We Can and the rest of the republican formations.

The regularizations have given rise to new investigations to close the files and avoid a judicial process, but until the Prosecutor’s Office resolves its investigations and criminal responsibilities are ruled out, it does not seem likely that the former head of state will be able to return. He would do it, whatever happens, if required by the courts, as his lawyer Javier Sánchez-Junco has made clear. The Government insists that, for now, it has no cause to answer to in court, so the emeritus can “return when he needs or wants.”

His intimates say that his mood is good, despite the difficult circumstances and his mobility problems. In Abu Dhabi, where he lives on the generosity of the sheikhs, he is accompanied full time by his bodyguards, four, who take turns serving him, and his valets, three, who also rotate their stay in the Arab country. There he receives daily visits from his physiotherapists who closely monitor his health, resentful at 83 years of the consequences of a long list of diseases that have forced him to undergo surgery up to 17 times. Although he is in permanent contact with his inner circle, to appease his loneliness, the infantas Elena and Cristina have increased the frequency of their visits. They, along with his personal physician, Dr. Manuel Sánchez, have become his main bastions after a year away from home.

Zeal of the Prosecutor’s Office



During this time, the Supreme Prosecutor, Juan Ignacio Campo, has exempted the regularizations carried out by the investigated for an amount greater than five million euros. That is, if they have been “spontaneous, truthful and complete.” At the moment, the group made up of prosecutors and experts from the Tax Agency has been inspecting the payments for three months. The image of the Public Prosecutor’s Office is also at stake.

Specifically, Don Juan Carlos made a payment of 4.4 million at the end of February after previously paying 678,393 euros in December. This settlement was carried out for payments for personal expenses (travel, hotel stays, etc.) paid by the Zagatka Foundation, owned by his distant cousin Álvaro de Orleans. In the first regularization, on the other hand, interest and surcharges were included for the use of credit cards by relatives of the emeritus king for their own expenses.