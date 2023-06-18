the democrat Joe Biden, United States’s president80 years old, has been pointed out for touching, apparently, improperly the actress Eva Longoria. This happened during an event at the White Housein Washington DC A video of the alleged harassment of the politician to the also film and television director went viral on social networks, wife of Mexican businessman Pepe Bastón, former International President of Televisa and currently, CEO of Elefantec Global, producer of original content.

On the South Lawn of the White House he took the screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot”available on Disney + and which marks the debut of Eva Longoria as a film director. This event was also attended by Joe Biden. Moments before the projection, both gave a few words to the attendees and later, they hugged and it was just at that moment, when, apparently, the President of the United States improperly touched a part of the actress’s right breast.

According to users of social networks, feeling uncomfortable about what happened, the American actress Eva Longoria, 48 years old, immediately removes his hand. Joe Biden continued as if nothing had happened.

This video has divided opinions. While some people say that Joe Biden harassed the wife of Pepe Bastón, others mention that the images were taken out of context and that it was a simple greeting. “Joe Biden only took advantage of the moment to grope Eva Longoria”, “old handyman”, “do they call that groping?”, “Ah wow! And then, what are hugs like? Or how is should they be given or received, so as not to fall into harassment or believe that they are harassing us?”, and many more, are the comments about it.

Joe Biden allegedly harasses Eva Longoria

So far, neither Eva Longoria nor Joe BidenThey have spoken about it. “Sorry you had to deal with this Eva, you handled it with grace and poise, but you really shouldn’t have had to,” another social media user commented.

