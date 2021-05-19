The Brazilian justice ordered this Wednesday to raid the Ministry of the Environment and investigate the head of that portfolio, Ricardo Salles, for his alleged participation in the illegal timber trade.

The Federal Police carried out raids in Brasilia, Sao Paulo and in the state of Pará (north), after identifying a “serious transnational criminal scheme“in which authorities would be” implicated (…), including the current Minister of the Environment, Ricardo de Aquino Salles, as well as public officials and legal entities, “said the Supreme Court judge who authorized the investigations.

The raids were carried out at the ministry’s headquarters in Brasilia and, according to the Brazilian press, at the Salles residence in Sao Paulo.

The Justice also authorized the lifting of its bank secrecy and ordered separate ten people from office who occupy positions of trust in the ministry and in the environmental regulatory body Ibama, including its president, Eduardo Bim.

Salles told journalists in Brasilia that the irregularities reported by the police “never happened“and the accusations have no” substance whatsoever, “so did not submit his resignation.

President Jair Bolsonaro with the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, accused of facilitating the trafficking of wood. Photo Reuters.

“The Ministry of the Environment and Ibama always they sought to act according to the rules, common sense and balance and that will be demonstrated in the investigation, “said the minister.

The government of Jair Bolsonaro is accused of having favored the rebound in deforestation, reducing the resources of control agencies and supporting the opening of the Amazon region to agricultural and mining activities.

Greenpeace Brazil celebrated the removal of the president of Ibama and asked that Salles “be removed from office immediately“.

“Although removing him from his post is not enough to overcome the problems caused by the government’s own anti-environmental policy, there is clear evidence that the minister undermines the functions of his own portfolio,” said the NGO.

According to the investigation, the scheme for “facilitating the smuggling of forest products” addresses “private interests of loggers and exporters“.

Thanks to him, thousands of shipments of forest products exported in disagreement with environmental regulations in force between 2019 and 2020 were legalized “retroactively”, to the United States and Europe.

The scheme “has also created serious obstacles to the control action of the public power in environmental matters, with undeniable damage to the whole of society“added the police, who began investigations in January after being informed by foreign authorities about possible deviations.

Salles, 45, is questioned by indigenous people, academics and environmental organizations. It is also viewed in a bad light by some agribusiness sectors, considering that its environmental policy damages the international image of Brazil, an agro-export power.

In April last year, the minister was filmed saying at a cabinet meeting with Bolsonaro that the government should seize the global attention focused on the pandemic to legalize agricultural activities and extractive in protected areas.

“We have the possibility to take advantage of this moment in which the attention of the press is focused almost exclusively on the covid (…) to go modifying all the regulations Y simplifying rules“in that field, said Salles, which caused outrage.

“Salles set up a real office of environmental crimes in the Ministry of the Environment and one day I would have to answer for it, “he said this Wednesday Marcio astrini, Executive Secretary of the NGO Observatorio do Clima.

Since Bolsonaro took power in 2019, deforestation in the Amazon has intensified.

In the reference period August-July, successive records have been recorded for three years, with 9,216 km2 deforested between August 2019 and July 2020 (+ 34% compared to the previous 12 months), a surface greater than that of Puerto Rico.

From January to April 29 of this year, the cutting down of trees for sawmills and agricultural activities reached 1,156.7 km2, a year-on-year decrease of 3.9%, these data specify, prior to the dry season when deforestation is intensify.

Source: AFP

AFG