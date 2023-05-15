Durango.- Accused of probable sexual abusehim against a youngera young man was arrested by authorities in the city of Durango.

He arrested was identified as Alan Misael “N” for 28 years old, reports the newspaper El Sol de Durango.

It is detailed that on Saturday Public security called a womenfor report that a man had abused of his minor daughter.

Agents of the Municipal Directorate of Public Safety (DMSP) went to Viña del Carmen street, in the Viñedos subdivision, where they received the complaint in person and arrested the defendant, Alan Misael.