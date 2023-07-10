Chihuahua.- Elements of the State Investigation Agencydetachments in the North Zone, they captured still man in possession of six Firearmsthree of which are long weaponsplus one Uzi submachine gun and two guns.

The detainee is Jesus Manuel CR, of 42 years oldresiding in Juarez City; It was Saturday when he was apprehended in the Mascarene colonyinforms the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office.

They arrested her in flagrante delicto for the crime of rape Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives.

Uzi submachine gun Norinco 9 mm caliber, black color, model 320 semi-automatic 9×19, with a black magazine stocked with 25 useful cartridges.

Shotgun in "coyote" color with black, with the legend AKADEMY. LTD.KATY. TEXAS 2021, 76mm caliber, with 4 shotgun cartridges in red with the legend WINCHESTER GA.

Rifle black with THE MARLIN FIRE ARMS CO. legend. MY FIELD. KY. USA, model 795 MICRO GROVE BARREL, caliber .22.

short weapon ( gun ) 9 mm Pietro Beretta brand, black with gold hardware, with the legend "Chuky", with a black magazine stocked with 10 useful cartridges.

Gun black with white model K62-3 with the legend Mendoza.

Long weapon black color with the legend PWA MILAN. IL, caliber 5.56mm .

A bmw brand car white, with registration from the state of Chihuahua.

