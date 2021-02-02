American singer Marilyn Manson, 52, was accused of harassment and rape by several women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, who says she was subjected to “horrible abuse for years.”

At least five women posted accusations against Brian Hugh Warner (his real name) almost simultaneously on his Instagram account.

Evan Rachel Wood, 33, claims the singer “psychologically manipulated her” when she was not yet 20. She says she was then subjected to “horrible abuse for years.”

The actress, who participates in the series ‘Westworld’, was officially in a relationship with Marilyn Manson for several years before getting engaged in 2010. They broke up a few months later.

In 2018, the actress testified before the Judicial Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, evoking her long ordeal as a victim of psychological and physical abuse. In his message posted Monday, he revealed that his attacker, whose name he declined to give at the time, is Brian Hugh Warner. In Congress she had claimed, among other things, that she had been raped several times.

Four other women, who said they had a romantic relationship with him, portrayed him as a seductive and manipulative character, capable of tying them up, threatening them with death or forcing them to use drugs. One of them also mentions several violations.

Almost all of its victims claim to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. “I’m sick of living in fear of retaliation, slander and blackmail,” wrote Evan Rachel Wood on her social media.

At 52, Marilyn Manson has created a public persona with a haunting, gothic-inspired image. She wears makeup and contacts of different colors and black hair.

The name of what was originally a band, but is now reduced to his person, is inspired by Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson, known for having murdered actress Sharon Tate.

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.