It seems that an object of Fortnite is causing controversy among his fans. And it is that now the game is accused of plagiarizing both Nintendo and Monolith Soft. It all originated from one of the new weapons that are available for Epic Games Battle Royale. The fans of Xenoblade Chronicles ensure that one of the swords that you can use in Fortnite he is too similar to Shulk’s Monado in the mentioned title. But be your witnesses and give your verdict.

Here above we see Leon Kennedy with the weapon in question.

This other image is Shulk armed with the Monado sword, which does have a resemblance that I would dare to call identical with what appeared in Fortnite. At the moment there are no comments from Epic, so the consequences of the situation are unknown.

Author’s note: Hmm, looks to me like someone at Epic is a fan of Xenoblade Chronicles but who would dare to do this without authorization?