A grand jury in Georgia (USA) indicted former President Donald Trump on Monday

Trump (2017-2021) for allegedly trying to rig the results of the 2020 election in that state, where Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won.

Trump was charged along with 18 other people. Among those charged with the former president are his former personal lawyer and former mayor of New York, Rudy Giulianiand his former chief of staff Mark Meadowsamong others.

According to the nearly 100-page charging document, the former president faces 13 charges, including soliciting a public official to violate his oath or conspiring to impersonate a public official.

The decision, which became known late in the day, supposes the fourth criminal charge faced by the former president in recent months.

According to leaks about the investigations of the case published by the media, the origin of the investigation was a call between Trump and the Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, in which the ex-president allegedly asked him to “seek” the votes that were necessary to undo Biden’s victory in the state. Before the indictment was officially released, the former president lashed out at Willis on his social network, Truth Social, and denied accusations that he tried to rig the state’s election results.

“I made a perfect phone call in protest, why didn’t they file the charges two years ago?“wrote the ex-president.

In recent months, various Trump allies have gone before the grand jury to testify, such as Giuliani or Raffensperger himself, who was responsible for ratifying the electoral results in Georgia.

This new indictment comes after Trump was indicted by a Washington, DC grand juryof four counts for allegedly trying to reverse the result of the 2020 US presidential election, an attempt that culminated in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

