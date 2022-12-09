They accuse DIM players of “going partying” after losing the final vs. Pereira

Deportivo Independiente Medellin He was close to the title in the League, but the kicks from the penalty spot were not enough to round off a semester in which he managed to continue qualifying at eight, reach a final after four years and achieve the place in the Copa Libertadores next year. .

After losing the final against Pereira, the discomfort of the fans of the ‘powerful of the mountain’ has become evident on social networks.

And, in the midst of this situation, there are great signs of indignation over some photographs that circulate on social networks and that would supposedly show that some players from the Antioquia team went to party after losing the final.

Party for the defeat?

According to comments from DIM followers on social networks, a friend of several footballers shared a series of photographs on social networks in which some players are seen conversing at a party.

The messages of “Next year will be better” They give some Internet users to understand that the party was after the final in Pereira.

So far, none of the named players has spoken about it. Meanwhile, some fans claim that the party took place before the final, and that it was a supposed institutional event with the families of the soccer players.

