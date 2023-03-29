United Nations human rights experts on Wednesday accused the Colombian government of “misusing anti-terrorism measures and serious criminal offenses such as terrorism” in order to prosecute participants in anti-government protests.

“The use of such egregious accusations to prosecute violent behavior during protests poses a serious threat for the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the experts said in a statement urging the authorities to ensure that any charges brought comply with international law.

(Also: What’s in the secret ICC file against Putin for war crimes?)

The current practice of imposing charges for alleged terrorism, they stated, “has a chilling effect and encourages vilification campaigns against protest movements in the country”.

Experts noted that 228 people who participated in the 2021 protests have been charged with felonies, including terrorism and criminal conspiracyfor which some people face more than 22 years in prison.

(Also: ‘We are getting closer’, say US and Colombia after end of High Level talks)

More than 180 protesters remain in prison or under house arrest, despite legal provisions allowing people detained in connection with the protests to be released so they can await their trial in freedom, the statement said.

More than 180 protesters remain in prison or under house arrest, despite legal provisions allowing the release of those detained in connection with the protests. Photo: Nestor Gomez/ CEET

Among those detained are peaceful protesters and young people that they allegedly damaged public and private property and participated in violent and destructive acts, qualified the experts, who condemned “any type of violence during the protests.”

(More news: Why does a fire in an immigration center fuel tension on the US-Mexico border?)

“Although We recognize the responsibility of the State to respond to violenceand by investigating, preventing and deterring such acts, violent individuals among peaceful protesters must be treated fairly and in accordance with international human rights standards,” the experts stated.

Between the signatories of the communiqués include the UN rapporteurs for the right to peaceful assembly (Clément Voule), the fight against terrorism (Fionnuala Ní Aoláin) and human rights defenders (Mary Lawlor).

EFE