It goes beyond appearances and that is why Burger King will face a lawsuit alleging that its Whopper burger appears larger on its menus than it actually is.

That was what the district judge Roy Altman, in Miami, United States, ruled last week, who considered the arguments of a class action that accuses Burger King of deceiving its customers.

According to the plaintiffs, the fast food giant shows on its menu a hamburger that appears 35% largerwith more than twice the amount of meat compared to what is actually served to customers.

That, they allege, constitutes a breach of contract.

“The claimants’ claims are false,” Burger King told the BBC.

In sentencing, the judge said it is for the jury to determine “what reasonable people think” on this issue.

Altman also allowed the charging party to file negligence and unjust enrichment lawsuits.

But the judge dismissed the lawsuits based on TV and internet ads, finding none in which Burger King promised a burger “size” or weight of the burger and failed to deliver.

“They are the same”

Burger King describes its Whopper on the company’s website as “the quintessential burger”, containing an “authentic” beef patty and other ingredients.

On other occasions, she had argued that she was not obliged to serve hamburgers “exactly the same as the ones in the photo”, insisting that there are no differences between the products you use for advertising and those of your restaurants.

“The grilled beef patties featured in our advertising are the same ones used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to our customers across the country,” a Burger King spokesperson said in a post-judgment statement.

Solicitor Anthony Russo, who is representing the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

Burger King isn’t the first fast-food chain to face a lawsuit over misleading advertising.

Last month, Taco Bell was sued in New York for selling pizzas and wraps that allegedly contained half the advertised filling.

Also in that city, last year, a man filed a class action lawsuit against McDonald’s and Wendy’s accusing them of unfair and deceptive business practices.

The lawsuit alleged that the burgers featured in both chains’ promotional materials were at least 15% larger than they were in real life.

