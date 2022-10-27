Will Bolsonaro accept Sunday’s results? It is the great unknown of the second round of the presidential elections in Brazil, after the current president’s attempts to sow the ground to denounce electoral fraud if he loses at the polls. The leader of the far-right Liberal Party, Jair Bolsonaro, affirmed this Thursday that he will insist “until the end” in his complaint about maneuvers to harm the results of his formation. Specifically, those that, in his opinion, have carried out “innumerable radios” in the northeast of the country, a stronghold of his rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro denounced that dozens of private radio stations refused to broadcast his party’s free propaganda (some 154,085 ads) in the advertising spaces to which all candidates are equally entitled. But the shot has backfired. The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, not only rejected the complaint for lack of evidence and because it was based on a study by a company “not specialized in audits”, but also asked to investigate Bolsonaro for alleged irregularities in his campaign.

Moraes assured that, with this action, the presidential candidate poses an alleged fraud “without a credible documentary base, lacking, therefore, a minimum indication of proof.” The accused radio stations indicated, for their part, that they did not receive the propaganda material.

“We are victims”



Consequently, Bolsonaro criticized the president of the TSE and advanced that he will appeal the decision because he has “irrefutable evidence of manipulation” and, therefore, the case “is not closed.” “We are victims once again, we have verified interference against us: that is manipulation of elections,” insisted the leader of the Liberal Party.

Lula da Silva, for his part, asked his rival not to create a “fuss” if he is defeated on Sunday. “If he loses, he has to sit still, wait and prepare to contest another election, and not create a stir in the country,” said the leader of the Workers’ Party, who is competing as a favorite with 49% of the intention to vote against to 45% of Bolsonaro, according to the latest polls.