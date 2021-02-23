The Boca world never rests, neither for better nor for worse. The name of a club is always a trend for football reasons, but also, due to circumstances that happen outside of a football field. This time, it was Carlos Zambrano who gave the note.

The defender of the Peruvian National Team and Xeneize is investigated for a collision with a food delivery man on February 2. Nicholas G, as the victim was identified, was returning home on his Gilera motorcycle. At the junction between Avenida Jujuy and Constitución, he was hit by the player’s Audi A4.

The white vehicle was found by the City Police about 400 meters from the accident. Without the presence of the Kaiser or his companion. Several witnesses assured that he was the one who approached the area of ​​the accident and from the Peruvian environment they admit that he did not escape and stayed until the work of the police personnel was finished and the victim was transferred in an ambulance to the hospital Ramos Mejía.

Nicholas showed up a day later at the 3B Neighborhood Precinct of the City Police to give his statements about what happened. According to the delivery, he was circulating along Avenida Jujuy and when he crossed Constitución Street, he was attacked by Zambrano, who was circulating in the wrong direction and performed an “impudent maneuver after making a 90-degree turn.”

Already on the road, the complainant heard how the 31-year-old player accelerated and remembers that he was assisted by several witnesses. “Due to the injuries suffered, Nicholas G. will not be able to work for a month,” said Nicolás Durrieu, the victim’s lawyer.

The player’s lawyer assured that the car was parked due to mechanical damage caused by the dent in the front left. The car with Peruvian control is hijacked by the Police.

On the side of the Boca center they note that the fault was the repatidor. The prosecutor’s office studying the case requested the security cameras in the area to give its verdict.

“By virtue of the events that occurred on February 2 in Jujuy and Constitución, in which I had intervention with my vehicle, I hereby come to make myself available to the prosecutor,” the Peruvian alleged through a letter from one of his lawyers.

“Wrongful injuries”, this is how the case was called in charge of the Fiscal Unit of Crimes, Contraventions and Specific Misconduct of the Public Ministry. “The case is in full investigation”, they assured. The La Ribera club is aware of the situation of its footballer and they advised him to appear before justice.

The defender was a starter in the victory against Newell’s 1-0 in Rosario and also in the draw (2-2), of the initial date against Gimnasia in La Bombonera.