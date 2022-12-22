“Avatar 2” is shaping up to be the movie of the year. Despite its ambitious budget, James Cameron’s film has managed to earn several million dollars in its worldwide box office and is close to becoming one of the most successful films in history. However, neither the visual effects (which could give it an Oscar) nor its cast of stars have avoided criticism against “The path of water”.

“Avatar 2” came to movie theaters to revive the successful James Cameron saga. Photo: composition LR/Disney

They accuse “Avatar 2” of racism

As you remember, cameron He has explained on various occasions how colonialism in Native American tribes has inspired the plot of his saga.

“I felt like I had gone back 130 years in time to see what the Lakota Sioux might have been saying at a time when they were being pushed around and killed and being asked to move and being given some sort of compensation.” the filmmaker told The Guardian (via LA Times).

Given this, a Twitter user, identified as @azda_tlehonaei, has posted on her social network account that they are not going to see the film and has even called for a boycott.

“DO NOT watch ‘Avatar: The Water Path’. Join Native Americans and other indigenous groups around the world in boycotting this horrible, racist film. Our cultures were misappropriated to satisfy some man’s savior complex. No more blue face! The Lakota people are powerful!” the viral post read.

Tweet accusing “Avatar 2” of being racist. Photo: Twitter capture

What is “Avatar 2” about?

This indicates the official synopsis: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Shape of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the problems that haunt them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.”