Piqué and Shakira are still in the news in 2023. Although their separation occurred more than six months ago, the former Catalan soccer player and the Barranquilla singer do not stop appearing in the entertainment press due to the echoes of their breakup.

At the start of this new year, the ‘pink’ media highlighted Piqué’s end-of-year celebration with his new partner, the young Spanish Clara Chía Martí.

Now, when everything indicates that his future is going from strength to strength, Piqué is back in the news for his past with Shakira.

And this, thanks to some treason charges that splash it again.

“This is the person who betrayed Shakira”announced the program ‘Despierta América’, from Univisión, in its last broadcast.

(You can read: ‘Piqué’s revenge’: the Spanish’s unexpected plan after separation from Shakira).

‘This is the person who betrayed Shakira’

Shakira at Cannes Film Festival 2022

In the North American network program, it was said that Shakira was “betrayed once again.”

“The one who betrayed her was her private chef. It’s like a soap opera, she told her that she was resigning and her dream of setting up her own restaurant was going to come true, she told him ‘go ahead, fly high’ and it was false, actually he left with Piquéto work with the ex”, assured the ‘hosts’ of the morning ‘show’.

In fact, before such an assertion, they added that apparently one of the minors was the one who discovered the fact.

“It turns out that he not only went to work with Piqué, but apparently It was one of Shakira’s children who was able to see the chef in his father’s apartment and found out about the situation, he was petrified because he did not understand anything. But that’s not all, it turns out that during the separation process it was that chef who, even though he was an employee of Shakira and her circle, prepared breakfast and lunch for Piqué’s new girlfriend,” they added.

On his Instagram account, the program was accurate: “This is the person who betrayed Shakira”.

So far, neither Piqué nor Shakira, and now the supposed chef, have spoken about the rumors that speak of treason.

More news

SPORTS