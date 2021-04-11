‘Images may be inappropriate for some users’. The warning is clear before viewing begins. Once started, the content may seem like a scary movie, but the reality can overcome the most twisted dreams. The scenes of cruelty take place during the almost nine minutes of recording that has been edited for publication. It is difficult to get to the end. Cruelty Free International has reported the alleged abuse and suffering inflicted on dogs, pigs, monkeys, rabbits, or mice, as well as the systematic violations of European and Spanish laws aimed at protecting animals in the laboratories by Vivotecnia, a Madrid-based biotechnology company dedicated to toxicological and pharmaceutical research.

The NGO has been able to uncover this case thanks to a former Vivotecnia worker who denounced his malpractice with these images recorded between 2018 and 2020. They explain in the statement that they are exercised deliberate acts of wanton cruelty towards animals – in many cases without anesthesia and with obvious signs of suffering – including hitting, shaking and verbal abuse. “It is unimaginable that this could be happening today in Europe,” says the Dr. Katy Taylor, CFI Chief Scientific Officer. ‘The case shows the dark side of the regulation of animal experimentation. We have uncovered a horrendous mix of suffering and cruelty in the way these animals are being kept, handled and abused in toxicity tests, in addition to numerous violations of Spanish and European law. The European Commission tells us that Directive 2010/63 protects animals used in science. ‘

In the procedures carried out that are observed, it is indisputable that there is malpractice: They open the carcass of animals still alive, draw blood from their eyes without anesthesia or with inadequate anesthesia, or suffer injuries to the spinal cord. They agonize over the laughter and comments of those present. “Look, with one hand,” says an employee waving a dying pig in the air. “Let him break his spine, it’s okay,” referring to one of the rabbits while another shakes a mouse. “The eggs must be around here,” is heard as someone draws a mustache on the body of a small monkey, which is held tightly on a table.

For its part, European Animal Research Association (EARA) has issued a statement in which he recalls that the use of animals is essential for biomedical research and that it has “played a crucial role” in the development of vaccines against covid-19. In this context, the statement underlines, in accordance with EU legislation, that safety tests on animals prior to human trials are “a legal requirement”, but that “animal welfare must always be given the highest priority”. The association has expressed its concern about the images and requests that the unedited documentation be made public but “acknowledges that what has been shown so far reveals examples of unacceptable animal welfare standards applied to a number of different animal species’. The statement points out that Vivotecnia is not a member of EARA but is a signatory of the transparency agreement on the use of animals in scientific research in Spain, promoted by the Federation of Scientific Societies of Spain (COSCE), and affirms that this laboratory is carrying out conducted an internal investigation.

In a statement sent to the British newspaper The Guardian, the executive director of Vivotecnia, Andrés König, categorically denies the accusations. “We work at all times to guarantee the quality of our work, always taking animal welfare into account,” he says. The company representative says that the images seen in the recording “do not represent the day-to-day reality” at Vivotecnia during its 21 years of existence.

The publication of the images has generated great indignation on social networks and has been launched a civil campaign on the Change.org platform titled Close Vivotecnua Now!, which at the beginning of this Sunday had more than 130,000 signatures. The petition asks the Community of Madrid to immediately withdraw the authorization to Vivotecnia – a Spanish subsidiary of a German company – and to close its facilities in the capital. The Animalist Party (PACMA) has announced that it will take legal action against the laboratory. The president of the training, Laura Duarte, came on Saturday along with other party members at the doors of the company to demand its immediate closure and the transfer of the animals to a safe place. “The executive has no inspection or sanctioning capacity, we cannot confiscate, it must be by judicial order or the administration of the Community of Madrid, which does have inspection capacity,” the General Director of Animal Rights of the Government, Sergio García Torres. The concentration was also joined by the councilor of Más Madrid Amanda Romero. «Vivotecnia is in breach of all European and Spanish animal welfare regulations. We demand the closure of the facilities, that an independent body carry out an investigation and that the animals in the laboratory be brought to safety ”, said the activist.