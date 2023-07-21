Jesús Abid “N” and Laura “N”, a couple who attacked a teacher in the Frida Kahlo kindergarten, in Cuautitlán Izcalli, were arrested for their probable intervention in the crime of extortion.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico clarified thate the marriage was consigned for the crime of extortion and not for the injuries caused by the teacherbecause at the time of their capture they tried to extort five thousand pesos from the investigative police so that they would not arrest them and release them.

On July 17, both people accompanied by their 3-year-old son, entered this school, where they allegedly physically and verbally assaulted an educator on the campus, they would have threatened her with deaththey asked him to kneel and apologize to the minor, for alleged damage to him.

In compliance with an arrest warrant for the crime of extortion, this noon the couple who beat a teacher and a cook from Kindergarten Frida Kahlo, presumably because they treated their son very badly, were brought before a judge.

Jesús “N”, who worked as an orderly at the ISSTE hospital in Tultitlán and what the prosecution said He is part of a gang of criminals, murderers and drug dealerswas consigned to the Cuautitlán-Mexico prison, while his wife Laura “N” to Barrientos, in the municipality of Tlalnepantla.

“I was not the child’s teacher,” says Brenda “N” after being attacked by parents

According to the agency, the complaint filed with the agent of the Public Ministry by the Kindergarten teacher Frida Kahlo for the crimes of injury and firing a firearm continues and from one moment to another the MP will provide the evidence to the Control Judge so that he can determine if there are elements to issue another arrest warrant against the spouses.

The same day of the attack and after the video of the beating went viral, Jesús Abid “N” and Laura “N” voluntarily appeared before the Public Ministry Agent to give their interview and denounce attacks by teachers against their 3-year-old son, a student at the educational institution.

When questioned about the investigation against him, the couple allegedly offered money and a vehicle to the Investigative Police in exchange for not continuing with the investigationsfor which they were arrested and placed at the disposal of the Agent of the Public Ministry for the crime of bribery.

Due to these facts, the control judge was asked for an arrest warrant for the crime of extortion against him, which was granted and completed.

The father is also investigated crime of attempted homicide against a woman with a protected identity for a diverse illegal act.