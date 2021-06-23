Sankalp Y Rani PariharTwo farmers from India cannot believe what is happening to them. They accidentally planted the world’s most expensive mango trees in their orchard in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and the situation is getting out of hand.

The Parihar had to resort to nine dogs security – six of them German shepherds – already four guards so that their cultivation would not be stolen (they already suffered a theft)

Each Miyazaki mango costs around 50 dollars, but a man already wanted to pay 283 for a fruit of the farmers. For example, in Japan they even offered up to 2500 by two of them. Sakalp and Rani unknowingly created a luxury item.

The Parihar hired four guards. Photo: Hindustan Times.

At the moment, according to The Times of India, the Parihar did not sell a single fruit and have no sales plan. Of course, they do not rule out developing it in the future and taking advantage of their mistake.

“A Mumbai jeweler is willing to pay whatever price we quote. But I have clearly said that we will not sell it to anyone. We will use the fruits to grow more plants, ”Rani told the Hindustan Times.

The couple planted about 150 trees but so far only four are bearing fruit. They did not do everything together: first they planted fifty and then a hundred more.

How did the Miyazaki get to the garden of these two farmers? When they accepted an offer made by a mysterious traveler on a train.

This man gave them saplings that apparently came from a variety of coconut and told him to care for them like babies.

As time passed, the Parihar realized that these trees did not bear fruit and believed that they had been scammed. Nothing further.

After a few months they noticed that some of them were growing strange fruits and they even gave them the name “Damini”. Looking for answers they investigated and realized that what they had planted was the Miyazaki mango tree.



The Miyazaki cost around $ 50 each. Photo: Hindustan Times

The Miyazaki are a ruby-colored fruit known in its best specimens as “Eggs of the sun”. They are very expensive because their production is very low, therefore they are very rare and difficult to find.

According GS Kaushal, former director of the department of horticulture in Madhya Pradesh, it tastes very sweet and is often used as a gift in Japan.

They have been cultivated since the seventies and eighties in the city of Miyazaki (hence the name), Japan. They weigh more than 350 grams and have a sugar content of 15 percent or more.

The Hindustan Times reported that Miyazaki are rich in antioxidants and contain beta-carotene and folic acid, which help combat eye strain and prevent low vision.