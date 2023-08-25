Work to condition riverbeds, canals and boulevards is beginning to accelerate throughout the Murcia Region, especially in the coastal zone given the threat posed by torrential rains at this time of year. The Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) began last Monday cleaning and recovering the hydraulic capacity of the D-7 drainage channel, which aims to capture surface runoff before entering the urban area of ​​Los Alcázares -one of the most critical points–, intercepting the waters and leading them to the Albujón boulevard.

The works, whose award amount is 37,132 euros, are advancing “at a good pace”, and the CHS estimates that the action will end in the middle of next September, sources from the basin organization reported yesterday in a statement. The canal has a trapezoidal section, is four kilometers long and is built on land. In addition, in some of its sections it is protected by a layer of breakwater.

According to the CHS, this infrastructure is “of vital importance” to alleviate and divert the flow of water currents during episodes of torrential rains that frequently occur in the months of September and October, so that this cleaning “contributes to reducing to a large extent runoff to the urban area of ​​Los Alcázares».

The Águilas City Council is also immersed in the work of cleaning and preventing avenues in the urban channels of all the boulevards of the municipality. Thus, as reported by the councilman of Pedanías, Juan Ramón Gallego, last week the cleaning of the Matalentisco boulevard was carried out, excluding those areas that have specific protection from the Environment. Some works that are carried out thanks to an annual municipal investment of 40,000 euros for this maintenance.

scupper control



And it is that “as every year, during the summer season, we proceed to develop this type of work, aware of the impact of episodes of torrential rains,” says the mayor. Along the same lines, the person in charge of Works, José Luis Moreno, anticipates that in the coming days the control and cleaning of scuppers will also be carried out, essential for good water drainage in times of heavy or torrential rain.

Meanwhile, the Hydrographic Confederation trusts that, by the end of the campaign, the largest number of channels in the Segura basin will be clean with the criteria that those that present the greatest problems in the event of possible avenues have sufficient capacity for the months of September and October, traditional rainy season. In total, there are 27 actions carried out during this initiative.